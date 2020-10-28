https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vanity-fair-aoc-representative-democrat/2020/10/28/id/994167

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the breakout freshman Democratic lawmaker whose name has been floated as a possible presidential or vice-presidential candidate in the next four years, hinted at a run for higher office during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Ocasio-Cortez’s “aspirations are a matter of endless speculation,” the magazine writes, with a U.S. Senate seat, House leadership position, or Cabinet post all discussed during the interview. While guarded about her answers, Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t necessarily shut those guesses down.

“I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like,” she said. “I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life.”

“I don’t want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position,” she added. “I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective. And so, you know, I don’t know if I could necessarily be more effective in an administration, but, for me that’s always what the question comes down to.”

AOC, who has emerged as a rising progressive leader during her first term as congressman, would be eligible to serve as president or vice president in the 2024 campaign cycle, narrowly making the age cutoff of 35.

