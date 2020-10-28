https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-suggests-she-may-seek-higher-office

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), currently the youngest representative in the legislative branch, may be looking at even higher office in the future.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the democratic-socialist congresswoman revealed that she doesn’t “know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like.”

“I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life,” she added, which could simply imply seeking a congressional leadership position or moving beyond the House of Representatives.

Back in January, New York Magazine reported that “people close” to Ocasio-Cortez discussed her possibly running for mayor of New York City in 2021, as a successor to Mayor Bill De Blasio, but the idea was ruled out.

While Ocasio-Cortez has drawn some buzz as a potential successor to either Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), comments she made to Vanity Fair suggest a role in a Democratic presidential administration.

“I don’t want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position. I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective. And so, you know, I don’t know if I could necessarily be more effective in an administration, but, for me that’s always what the question comes down to,” said the New York congresswoman.

Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been. Read the @AOC cover story now. Photograph by Tyler Mitchell. https://t.co/xAbI0YAekC pic.twitter.com/lEeKmw5mGh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 28, 2020

Polling data from May 2020 suggests that Ocasio-Cortez could have a difficult time running a successful primary challenge against Schumer in 2022 or Gillibrand in 2024, at least, without a stronger shift in public opinion.

According to The Washington Examiner, a New York poll conducted by Zogby showed Ocasio-Cortez losing a primary challenge to Schumer 54% to 21%. She fared better against Gillibrand, whose term expires in 2024, but still lost by 17 points.

“The fact that Ocasio-Cortez is neck and neck with Gillibrand in NYC, and beating the former presidential candidate among younger voters, should be worrisome to the senator since many votes on a statewide level come from downstate, and Ocasio-Cortez has the name recognition to energize younger voters. Gillibrand should take note,” said the pollster, reported the Washington Examiner.

However, the freshman congresswoman’s chance could certainly improve over time, particularly if the New York electorate develops an appetite for a candidate with a fresh face and a fiercely radical platform.

