BREAKING: PA Gov Tom Wolf calls Philly riots ‘peaceful protests’ after 12 officers hospitalized, truck attack pic.twitter.com/r2jx9HV6cX
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020
Philly OEM: “The Philadelphia Police Dept urges all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, & 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.”
Video via @sav_says_ pic.twitter.com/wccKZVSvK0
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020
Looks like an absolute free for all. #philly source:https://t.co/kUYuYgPRVl pic.twitter.com/R9I66EzBkd
— Cacti (@SCCacti) October 28, 2020
People are pulling up in cars, sprinting into stores to loot and zipping back out of the parking lots pic.twitter.com/zl5RveBTOp
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020
Chaos continues at the Walmart on Aramingo. pic.twitter.com/HaB43g24St
— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) October 28, 2020