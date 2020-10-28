https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/omg-photos-of-the-aftermath-of-widespread-looting-in-philadelphia-by-pro-biden-blm-antifa.html/

The widespread destruction and violence are moving Pennsylvanians to vote President Trump. Keep it up, killers.

are leading people in this swing state to vote for @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/NqAFT3VdOB

PHOTOS: The Aftermath Of Widespread Looting In Northern Philadelphia

People gathered at strip malls in northern Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday morning to board up buildings and to clean up the aftermath of looting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials were unable to control large crowds of people looting a Walmart and Five Below before going across the street to ransack a Dollar Tree. Looting occurred in seven districts, according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Around 1,000 people participated in the widespread looting, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Photos taken by the Daily Caller News Foundation on the ground show the extent of the damage from looters.

The morning after looters destroyed the Walmart located at 2200 Wheatsheaf Ln. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 28, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee – Daily Caller News Foundation.

The owner of a Jiffy Lube on Aramingo Ave. told the DCNF that looters stole his tools from the shop. A neighboring auto shop manager said that looters cut the safe out of the Jiffy Lube and stole it. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Police Unable To Handle Philadelphia Looters As Businesses Get Ransacked)

Several business storefronts were damaged, among those looted included a Five Below and Sally’s Beauty Supply near the Walmart.