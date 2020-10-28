https://babylonbee.com/news/senators-accidentally-call-tom-from-myspace/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As the Senate hearing on Big Tech went down today, an awkward moment ensued after the senators accidentally video-called Tom Anderson from MySpace.

“Hey, guys, what’s up!” Tom said as the horrified senators, who had been attempting to call Mark Zuckerberg, tried to hang up. “Long time, no talk! What’s goin’ on? Guys? Guys?”

“I knew you guys would call back one day. I mean, I haven’t been, like, waiting by the phone or anything like that, but it was always in the back of my head. Do you guys want to grab some lunch or something? I just got Point Break on Blu-Ray. We could chill at my place and watch it. I’ll order pizza or whatever.”

“You guys there? Must be having connection problems.”

The Senate committee finally managed to hang up on him, but then they accidentally called Vic Gundotra formerly of Google Plus.

