We honestly have no idea how the presidential election is going to turn out. But one thing we can be sure of is that Joe Biden is hardly the “nice guy” that the Left and Resistance make him out to be.

Next time one of your liberal (or Principled Conservative™) friends asks you why you’re not all in with Joe Biden, feel free to show them this little thread from Ben Shapiro:

There are several themes to Joe Biden’s five-decade career: his willingness to shift positions with a change in the wind; his willingness to let his family take advantage of his political position (and his willingness to cut the usual DC sweetheart deals with friendly companies); — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 28, 2020

his absolute and utter wrongness on every major foreign policy issue of the last half-century; his bloviation and gaffes which were so bad they repeatedly sank his ambitions. If Biden represents a return to normalcy, that’s because the Old Normal was corrupt and venal too. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 28, 2020

Nothing makes Joe Biden a transformational figure. But nothing makes him a bulwark against transformation either. His career has always been about absolute ambition, pockmarked by utter incompetence and thorough dishonesty. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 28, 2020

And now, Joe Biden is little more than a glorified yes-man for the progressive Left.

In other words, those who are saying that Biden will represent a renewed stasis are wrong. Biden has moved to appease the prevailing winds on every major political issue. And those winds blow strongly to the radical Left in his own party. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 28, 2020

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

About sums it up…. https://t.co/nr6jrhOtOV — Paul Revere (@John_Galt_USA) October 28, 2020

