https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/28/ben-shapiro-goes-back-through-joe-bidens-political-career-to-offer-a-glimpse-of-how-president-biden-would-govern/

We honestly have no idea how the presidential election is going to turn out. But one thing we can be sure of is that Joe Biden is hardly the “nice guy” that the Left and Resistance make him out to be.

Next time one of your liberal (or Principled Conservative™) friends asks you why you’re not all in with Joe Biden, feel free to show them this little thread from Ben Shapiro:

And now, Joe Biden is little more than a glorified yes-man for the progressive Left.

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...