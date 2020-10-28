https://babylonbee.com/news/ben-shapiros-voice-now-available-for-your-gps-unit/

U.S.—Well, this is epic: you can now get Ben Shapiro’s voice for your GPS unit.

You can navigate to your destination with Shapiro’s voice rapidly telling you where to go, punctuated by sponsored live-reads for various products.

“Hey, fam, we’re going to be turning right up ahead, but first, let’s talk about your life insurance,” Shapiro’s voice said in a demo of the software released by the developer. “Cars are deadly sometimes, and you don’t want to get into an accident and die without making sure you have the best rate on your life insurance. Check out Policy Genius for their incredible rates.”

“OK, so, liberals feel that you need to turn left here, but facts don’t care about their feelings. Objectively speaking, in every instance in Western Civilization when people turned right at this intersection they improved prosperity and outcomes for all of society, that’s just basic facts and logic here, folks.” Unfortunately, he spoke so fast that the driver couldn’t understand him, missed the turn entirely, and drove off a cliff.

The software has been recalled, however, since it only told people to make right turns.

