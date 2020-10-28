https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/berniekerik-laptop-hunterbiden-complicit/2020/10/28/id/994220

The lack of coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop “facts” and Tony Bobulinski’s whistleblowing has devolved to the “point of ridiculousness,” according to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik on Newsmax TV.

“You have to believe Bobulinski, he was there,” Kerik told Wednesday’s “Stinchfield.” “And if you really want to push the Russian disinformation issue, well, then the Russians would have had to hypnotize Hunter Biden and had him take his own hard drive into some store, into some vendor in Delaware, and drop it off and not pick it up.

“We’re at a point of ridiculousness. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Kerik, who reviewed the contents of the laptop with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former aide Steve Bannon, called out the mainstream media for having “all declined to report fact.”

“These are facts, yeah,” Kerik told host Grant Stinchfield. “This isn’t Russian disinformation.”

Kerik pointed to three mandatory investigations that need to be conducted by local, state, and federal authorities, including, he said:

Child endangerment. “Which the state authorities should be looking at,” he said.

FBI criminal investigation. “It has to be ongoing,” he demanded. “If it’s not ongoing, everybody in the Department of Justice and the FBI should be fired.

SEC violations. “It’s overwhelming,” he added. “Anybody else would be in handcuffs right now.”



Ultimately, this election cycle is about Joe Biden and not his family’s potential criminal corruption, but Kerik said this evidence is enough to revoke Biden’s security clearance.

“If it was anybody else, their security clearance would be pulled months ago,” Kerik concluded. “He shouldn’t have a security clearance right now. It should be pulled.”

