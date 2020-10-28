https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/bernie-sanders-says-the-police-who-murdered-walter-wallace-in-philadelphia-should-be-arrested-and-prosecuted/

Bernie Sanders is going all-in with Black Lives Matter. In a tweet Wednesday, he pronounced the police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia murderers and called for them to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted for not getting him the medical attention he needed. Things will be better once Joe Biden is president and a social worker is dispatched to deal with a man threatening people with a knife.

Walter Wallace should be alive today, and our thoughts are with his loved ones. The police responsible for murdering him in front of his mother instead of getting him the medical attention he needed should be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted by the Justice Department. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 28, 2020

He was carrying a knife, was told multiple times to drop it, and was within 10 feet of officers. You are either an actual dullard or a moral cretin if you think Wallace was “murdered.” https://t.co/nVzn8RyuYS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2020

It’s the latter. — Tigerspike, 1 ✝️ (@Tigerspike1) October 29, 2020

Why not both? — FedUpNGrumpy, me-first capitalist (@FedGrumpy) October 29, 2020

There is no talking to them anymore. They have lost all rational thought and insist they hold moral high ground. Support the police — EJG (@EJGSH) October 29, 2020

Why didn’t the police just shoot him in the leg as Joe Biden suggested?

@BernieSanders is just in it for the incitement. — Sean Pelette (@PeletteSean) October 29, 2020

I can’t believe so many people agree with this old man! — wtf is 2020? (@lifeisahighwaya) October 29, 2020

This guy was either going to cut the police or cut somebody else up so they just stopped him from probably slicing up the neighborhood — JN (@jimbo0u912) October 29, 2020

I am sure a defenseless social worker could have handled it better. — Lynn (@LLM14086755) October 29, 2020

They should call Bernie instead of the police. He’ll solve everything. — Rory Klukas (@DadIsAngry) October 29, 2020

I say we send @SenSanders out on the streets for a few weeks in a cop car and see what he says after that. — Regan Teague, CFA (@reganteague) October 29, 2020

I love how everyone knows how the cops could have handled a situation they were never in and most likely will never be in. — Danielle (@ddno5) October 29, 2020

Only an absolute douchebag who’s never had a real job, much less one where he puts his life on the line to protect others would make this asinine statement.https://t.co/n3ufIllyau — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 29, 2020

The same guy charging them with a knife they told him to drop multiple times? What did I miss. — Dave Cooney (@CooneyLand) October 29, 2020

Walter Wallace would be alive today if he hadn’t charged the police with a weapon after repeated orders to stop. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) October 29, 2020

Looked like suicide by cop to me. — CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) October 29, 2020

So, the police should have allowed themselves or innocent civilians to be stabbed?! — Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) October 29, 2020

This may be the most disgraceful tweet I’ve ever seen. — Nowhere Man (@AkulFred) October 29, 2020

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports:

He was arrested in March after he allegedly threatened his child’s mother over the phone, saying “I’ll shoot you and that house up.” In 2019, he was charged with resisting arrest by “kicking the windows and door panels of a police patrol car.” In 2016, during a robbery, he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and held what she believed to be a gun to her head, according to court records. In 2013, Wallace’s mother had a protective order against him which he allegedly violated when he “threw water in her face and punched her in the face” and “threatened to return and shoot” her, according to court records.

He was also an aspiring rapper.

Do these officers have a defamation claim against Sanders? We know they don’t have one against Twitter. — MATH0522 (@MATH_0522) October 29, 2020

