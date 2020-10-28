https://onenewsnow.com/culture/2020/10/28/biblical-worldview-giving-way-to-socialism-among-young-evangelicals

The head of a ministry that helps Christian young people strengthen their biblical worldview is looking past the 2020 elections to the future – and he says it’s pretty bleak.

Evangelicals are so focused on winning this election, they don’t realize that the data shows they have already lost all elections after this one. That’s the warning issued by Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries, in a Washington Times commentary last week.

“Polls show that a permanent anti-religious, socialist majority through the vehicle of the Democratic Party is emerging in the United States – a majority that will be dominant by 2024, and locked in place by 2030,” he writes. “Young, church-going Christians aren’t fighting this leftward current. They’re swimming with it.”

Myers tells OneNewsNow that evangelical youth are buying into socialism and Marxism without realizing what it’s doing to their faith. “They’re a generation that is fairly low in their risk-taking ability,” he explains, “and when someone says The government will take care of you just like mom and dad took care of you, that’s a pretty compelling message.”

The ministry leader says his research finds that 69% of evangelical youth who attend church don’t believe in absolute truth and think that if your beliefs offend someone, you’re the one who’s wrong.

“Even though they say they believe in God, the worldview they embrace is materialism – only the material world exists. There’s no God, there’s no Jesus, there’s no Holy Spirit, no heaven, no hell. That’s the worldview that Karl Marx embraced,” he laments.

Myers says most parents, Christian teachers, and youth pastors try to use logic to guide the youngsters into proper alignment with biblical truth. But he says while today’s youth will eventually listen to a good argument, they need to get to a biblical worldview by a different route: they need a “dialogue,” he says.

“They need someone to walk alongside of them,” he continues. “Most people imagine when you’re talking about ideas that you’re butting heads. With this generation, what works a lot better is two people walking alongside one another to find the truth.”

As does employing biblical worldview curricula to educate and train them, he explains in his op-ed.

“One of the biggest excuses I hear [regarding such training] is that those raised in the church will automatically end up being pro-life, pro-family, pro-liberty voters. This is not true,” he writes. “Only 19% of church-going, born-again Christians have a biblical worldview.”

And churches also need to “get serious” about biblical worldview as well, says Myers. That can be accomplished, he says, if pastors feel supported and are encouraged in addressing cultural issues from the pulpit. Nine in ten pastors believe the Bible speaks to today’s issues, according Myers – but only one in ten ever brings it up.