https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-am-kamalas-running-mate-yall-think-im-kidding-dont-you/

Posted by Kane on October 28, 2020 4:11 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

‘I am Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding don’t you?’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...