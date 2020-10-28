https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-am-kamalas-running-mate-yall-think-im-kidding-dont-you/
‘I am Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding don’t you?’
Joe Biden: “I am Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding don’t you?” pic.twitter.com/uNxZMygFpL
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020
Just a few days ago, Kamala Harris made the same mistake: https://t.co/Tfsnl09nXn
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020