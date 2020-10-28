https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-calls-travel-lid-wednesday-hour-bobulinski-interview-airs/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden called a travel lid within an hour of the bombshell interview with Tony Bobulinski on the Fox News Channel Tuesday night in which Bobulinski accused Biden of lying about not being involved with son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

With just one week left until the presidential election on November 3, Biden will stay home Wednesday and make remarks on the COVID-19 China coronavirus after receiving a briefing by public health experts. Biden is also scheduled to do a remote fundraiser.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein posted at 9:57 p.m. EDT, just under an hour after the Bobulinski interview with Tucker Carlson finished airing, “Biden isn’t traveling tomorrow. Instead, he’ll be focused on Covid, getting briefed by public health experts and then speaking on “his plans to beat COVID-19, lower health care costs, and protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,” his campaign says.”

Biden isn’t traveling tomorrow. Instead, he’ll be focused on Covid, getting briefed by public health experts and then speaking on “his plans to beat COVID-19, lower health care costs, and protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,” his campaign says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2020

Buzzfeed’s Devon Heinen posted the Biden campaign’s guidance for Wednesday:

Wednesday, #Biden will give a speech re: “his plans to beat #COVID19, lower health care costs, and protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,” acc’d to campaign daily guidance. The speech follows a briefing Biden will get briefed by public health experts.#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/D9Kaag5m9i — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) October 28, 2020

The 77-year-old Biden is keeping a light schedule the last full week before the election, making only an unscheduled appearance in Pennsylvania Monday and two stops in Georgia on Tuesday where a group of Trump supporters gathered outside one event chanting, “Where’s Hunter?”

A pool report said Trump supporters outnumbered Biden supporters two to one, “Per pool report, “Along the route into Warm Springs, President Trump supporters, with signs, flags and cutouts of Trump, more than doubled the number of Biden fans.”

Per pool report, “Along the route into Warm Springs, President Trump supporters, with signs, flags and cutouts of Trump, more than doubled the number of Biden fans.” — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) October 27, 2020

In contrast, the 74-year-old (and COVID survivor) President Trump is barnstorming the country, having held three rallies Monday in Pennsylvania and three rallies Tuesday in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska with two more scheduled for Nevada-Arizona on Wednesday.

