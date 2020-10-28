https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bidens-werent-worried-got-caught-rely-plausible-deniability/

The Biden’s weren’t concerned about getting caught in their many corrupt business deals – they had plausible deniability.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski came forward last week after he was implicated in emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

Bobulinski touched on several key points in his damning memo and impromptu press conference Thursday night before the final presidential debate:

He confirmed “the Big Guy” AKA “the chairman” referred to in Hunter’s emails is indeed Joe Biden

He met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May of 2017 to discuss Hunter’s business deals in China

Mr. Bobulinski said he received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says 10% held by “H” for “the Big guy” in that email there’s no question that “H” stands for Hunter, and “big guy” for his father Joe Biden and Jim for Jim Biden

Bobulinski confirmed that he was warned by his business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s shady business dealings over email or text (only face to face) because the Bidens (Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden) were paranoid people would find out.

Bobulinski said Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas grift and influence peddling scheme

He confirmed the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals outside of their contract

This impromptu presser was ignored by the fake news media.

Tony Bobulinski said he is providing all of his electronic devices and other documents related to his business dealings with Hunter Biden to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and to the FBI.

On Monday Tucker Carlson announced he will have Tony Bobulinski on his show for an extended intervew on Tuesday night.

During the interview Bobulinski stated that he asked Jim Biden, VP Joe Biden’s brother, if they were concerned about getting caught for their illegal activities by the government. Jim Biden said no because they had “plausible deniability”:

WATCH: Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski says Joe Biden is lying about his family’s foreign business deals and planned to hide behind “plausible deniability” pic.twitter.com/axzpn9HMGR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2020

Under the Bidens America is for sale!

