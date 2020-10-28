https://www.theepochtimes.com/big-tech-back-biden-campaign_3556688.html

According to data from OpenSecrets, big tech companies have been major financial backers of the Biden campaign this election cycle.

The top contributor to Biden’s candidate committee is Google parent Alphabet—at nearly $1.9 million. Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook all made the top ten.

No major tech companies made President Trump’s list.

The funding comes at a time when big tech companies face antitrust lawsuits and scrutiny from lawmakers.

From NTD News

