http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u8ZvxlQD0Is/

HBO talk show host Bill Maher slammed “loser” Democrats for allowing Justice Amy Coney Barrett to advance to the U.S. Supreme Court and said Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired during the Obama era.

“Not like her death was a shock. She was 100 and had cancer a million times,” Maher said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Monday where he criticized Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying she stayed too long and handed Donald Trump a chance to put another justice on the high court. “She was a great justice but should have quit.”

Watch below:

Indeed, Maher said Ginsburg was further evidence that the Democrats are “a loser party.”

“The Democratic plan for the Supreme Court was Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t die,” Maher said. “And that’s why they’re such a loser party. I vote for them, but they don’t know how to do politics.”

The Real Time host added that Obama had “hinted” to Ginsburg that she should resign, but she ignored the liberal president’s suggestion.

“She should have taken the hint. I mean, as great as she was in many ways, that really put us in a bad place because, as I keep trying to say on my show, power begets power,” Maher said of RBG.

The HBO host further explained: “When you lose power, you keep losing it. That’s where we are now. We lose presidential elections. They appoint justices. Now the Supreme Court is 6-to-3, that’s going to go on for a very long time. If the election winds up in the court, who do you think they’re going to go with? We saw what happened with Bush v. Gore. That’s what I mean. You lose power, and then you lose it again.”

Bill Maher also claimed that if Trump loses the election, he won’t leave the White House.

“He doesn’t do losing,” Maher blathered. “Other than three marriages, three casinos, four magazines, an airline, a football league, a charity, steaks, vodka, and a university, he’s never lost anything. So, he’s not going to go gently into the night. That’s what I worry about.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

