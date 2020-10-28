https://www.dailywire.com/news/billie-eilish-pink-beastie-boys-weezer-sign-planned-parenthood-ad-in-swing-states

As they did during the 2016 election, pop stars from Katy Perry to Billie Eilish to the Foo Fighters are now joining forces with abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood in a get-out-the-vote campaign.

According to Rolling Stone, Planned Parenthood took out a full-page ad in six swing state newspapers this week that “was signed by hundreds of musical artists like the Beastie Boys, the Breeders, the Chicks, St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Bright Eyes, Margo Price, Weezer.”

In the ad, Planned Parenthood states that the swearing-in of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court puts abortion at “extreme risk.”

“United, our voices can change the direction of this country. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects,” the ad states. “After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk. The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies. We need your voice.”

“This election, more than any other, will determine our health, rights and our future. Now, we decide. We need every voice. Vote, because your body is your own,” the ad continues.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said that “everything is on the line with this election.”

“As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people’s healthcare access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote,” she continued. “We are proud to partner with musicians for We Need Every Voice to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights, and our freedoms.”

Michael Stipe, My Morning Jacket, Finneas, G-Eazy, Tenacious D, Sia, Spoon, Tegan and Sara, Jenny Lewis, Fleet Foxes, the Postal Service, and Lindsey Buckingham also signed the ad.

Though dozens of musical artists have joined with Planned Parenthood, rapper Kanye West has been out in the public square denouncing them as a racist organization created for eugenics.

“Let me talk about Planned Parenthood. There’s the last figure I saw is there were 210,000 deaths that’s due to COVID in America. And everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day,” West told Joe Rogan earlier this week.

“We are in genocide. So, more black children have died in the past, since February, than people have died of COVID, and everyone wears a mask,” he continued. “So, it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to? The media can control, a lot of times it has control what we care about.”

