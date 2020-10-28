https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-anonymous-author-is-cnn-contributor-google-employee-biden-supporter

The author of the controversial “anonymous” New York Times op-ed from two years ago is a CNN contributor and a Google employee currently on leave until after the presidential election.

News broke that the “anonymous” author was Miles Taylor just minutes before Taylor confirmed it on his Twitter account.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

