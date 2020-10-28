https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-police-in-philadelphia-discover-van-loaded-with-explosives-suspicious-equipment-report-says

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have reportedly launched an investigation into a vehicle that was discovered containing explosives and suspicious items, which comes as the city is rocked by left-wing anti-police riots and widespread looting.

“Action News has learned that police recovered propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks from the van,” ABC 6 reported. “The bomb squad is on the scene at this hour.”

#BREAKING : Phila Police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment at Logan Circle in Center City. Live report coming up at 11. @6abc pic.twitter.com/GWhMjR7D04 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) October 29, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.