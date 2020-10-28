https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-reporter-philadelphia-says-black-lives-matter-rioters-specifically-targeting-attacking-white-people/

According to Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer, Philadelphia Police have lost control of the riot and white people are now being “specifically targeted and attacked.”

The mob is so anti-white, that Antifa was not welcome with them and had to hold a separate demonstration in another location.

Schaffer, who was violently attacked earlier in the evening while reporting live from a shop that was being looted, tweeted that the rioters are also “shooting each other.”

“Philadelphia police have completely lost control of the affected rioting region which stretches multiple city blocks,” Schaffer tweeted. “Looters have broken into over 30+ stores and are attacking white people. They are also shooting each other. I’ve only witnessed one arrest.”

Im trying to get out of here, but the chaos seems endless and I can’t find a place to get a ride share to come get me Absolutely insanity tonight at the hands of BLM anti-police riots — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

Shaffer added in a subsequent tweet that “they were specifically targeting and attacking white people tonight in Philadelphia.”

“It was clear, if you were white, you weren’t welcome,” the tweet continued. “That’s why Antifa had their own demonstrations in a separate part of the city.”

They were specifically targeting and attacking white people tonight in Philadelphia It was clear, if you were white, you weren’t welcome That’s why Antifa had their own demonstrations in a separate part of the city Follow @realJamesKlug to show some support for his bravery https://t.co/rMEc0AV5ZO — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

The rioters have looted Foot Locker, Walmart and countless other shops in Philadelphia on their second night of mayhem.

The riot is in response to the fatal shooting of a black man who was charging at police with a knife.

They’re ripping the looted Walmart TV’s out of the boxes to get as many stacked up in the car as they can. pic.twitter.com/zvgY0ZtvV8 — Spooky Lucid (@lmao_lucid) October 28, 2020

They’re looting Walmart now in Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/62S1QD5QLd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020

Chopper 6 over the scene as a Foot Locker in West Philadelphia is looted following the death of Walter Wallace, who police say was shot by officers after he would not drop a knife. https://t.co/BtTPSlQIwI pic.twitter.com/7hNeLEvJCM — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 27, 2020

More looting unfolding right now in Philadelphia and I have to ask why is it always footlocker getting looted? I mean having brand new sneakers isn’t that important end it definitely won’t help anyone. pic.twitter.com/WSCfee4RNT — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 28, 2020

Mass looting of ⁦@Walmart⁩ store in Philadelphia. This Walmart is just off I-95 in the city’s Port Richmond section at Castor&Aramingo Avenues where @phillypolice say “One thousand people looting stores now in this business area full of strip malls.” @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/b9BFfcc2oE — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

According the Philadelphia Police, approximately 1,000 criminals are engaged in the looting.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

On Monday evening, the rioters looted shops, a police vehicle, lit fires, and ran over a female police officer with a truck.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates if the situation escalates.

