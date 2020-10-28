https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-reporter-philadelphia-says-black-lives-matter-rioters-specifically-targeting-attacking-white-people/

According to Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer, Philadelphia Police have lost control of the riot and white people are now being “specifically targeted and attacked.”

The mob is so anti-white, that Antifa was not welcome with them and had to hold a separate demonstration in another location.

Schaffer, who was violently attacked earlier in the evening while reporting live from a shop that was being looted, tweeted that the rioters are also “shooting each other.”

“Philadelphia police have completely lost control of the affected rioting region which stretches multiple city blocks,” Schaffer tweeted. “Looters have broken into over 30+ stores and are attacking white people. They are also shooting each other. I’ve only witnessed one arrest.”

Shaffer added in a subsequent tweet that “they were specifically targeting and attacking white people tonight in Philadelphia.”

“It was clear, if you were white, you weren’t welcome,” the tweet continued. “That’s why Antifa had their own demonstrations in a separate part of the city.”

The rioters have looted Foot Locker, Walmart and countless other shops in Philadelphia on their second night of mayhem.

The riot is in response to the fatal shooting of a black man who was charging at police with a knife.

According the Philadelphia Police, approximately 1,000 criminals are engaged in the looting.

On Monday evening, the rioters looted shops, a police vehicle, lit fires, and ran over a female police officer with a truck.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates if the situation escalates.

