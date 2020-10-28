https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/californians-cant-celebrate-thanksgiving-indoors-and-must-stay-6-feet-apart-but-there-will-be-a-lakers-dodgers-celebration-in-los-angeles/

In California, new guidelines from the state say you can’t celebrate Thanksgiving inside and that all guests must remain 6-feet apart at all times:

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

Now, with those guidelines in mind to help slow the spread of Covid-19, Lakers’ star LeBron James wants a parade to honor both his team as well as the World Champion Dodgers:

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

You can’t sing with your family but cheering two professional sports teams, with a mask, is OK?

PARADE PARADE PARADE!!! *Safely with 😷😷😷😷😷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

Apparently so! Mayor Eric Garcetti promised some sort of celebration with the fans:

Within minutes of the Dodgers winning the World Series, LeBron James took to Twitter, pleading for a championship parade. This just in, from the mayor of Los Angeles: The Lakers and Dodgers will indeed celebrate with their fans https://t.co/ZPxqTLUKgw — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 28, 2020

From the LA Times:

“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday night. How those celebrations might take place is uncertain, with social distancing still mandated as the coronavirus continues its significant spread throughout Southern California. One idea Garcetti threw out: a hilltop reign at Griffith Park. “Stick them up at the observatory,” he said, “and watch them preside over the town as champions.”

Or how about they drive around a parking lot and it’s live-streamed on Zoom. If that’s good enough for public school kids, it should be good enough for fans, right?

