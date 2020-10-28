https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/aoc-voter-suppression

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed long lines at voting locations in New York last weekend are a form of “voter suppression.”

“There is no place in the United States of America where two-, three-, four-hour waits to vote is acceptable,” the Democratic socialist congresswoman complained. “And just because it is happening in a blue state doesn’t mean it isn’t voter suppression.”

In a recent episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad and the crew reacted to AOC’s latest soapbox speech as the election draws closer, as well as the Biden campaign’s attempts to dodge more stories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

