https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/chelsea-handler-says-50-cent-wasnt-serious-about-supporting-trump-james-woods-zings/
Last week, rapper 50 Cent tweeted “Vote for Trump” over a graphic showing top tax rates by state under Joe Biden’s plan, with New York coming in at 62 percent. By the weekend, his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, appeared on “Fallon Tonight” and said, “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”
Now, a week later, Handler is assuring us all that 50 Cent was just screwing around when he announced his support for Trump and renounced it after a phone call.
Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent “wasn’t serious” about supporting Pres. Trump. https://t.co/aDOvBQyyWU
— ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2020
And she speaks for him, too. https://t.co/uYWyCRQ5DX
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 28, 2020
Apparently.
She must have a bottomless well of talents we just can’t see.
— Sterling (@Sterling_65) October 29, 2020
She would’ve made a great plantation owner back in the day.
— Sleepy Joe’s Cafe (@LBICommUSA) October 28, 2020
She’s carrying his balls in her bag now too.
— VS (@Veruka7salt) October 28, 2020
Well, her name is “HANDLER”.
— AMothersWorldinHD (@AMothersWorldHD) October 28, 2020
Didn’t she say that she “had to remind him that he was black?” How condescending can she be??
— Be Prepared – Don’t be postpwned. (@ScoutMotto) October 28, 2020
They deserve each other.
— Kevin (@NessNotNees) October 28, 2020
Whitesplaining
— The Big Guy…10% Joe (@KirbsTwid) October 28, 2020
Lower your eyes so as not to cast your gaze upon Chelsea, Karen of Karens! Look upon her works ye 50 and despair
— Danny Lee (@FrankNDad) October 29, 2020
Succubus
— PubliusAndronicus (@PubliusAndroni1) October 28, 2020
Apologist.
— Patrick Adamiak (@PatAdamiak) October 28, 2020
— Aleksandar Kostić (@Alek_Ko) October 28, 2020
For a gangsta rapper to submit to a public humiliation it requires leverage.
Wondering what the leverage was
— mpetrus (@mpetrus19) October 28, 2020
She pulled one of these on him. pic.twitter.com/HfwJGflOEk
— Navin Ram (@Vigilante_Eagle) October 29, 2020
MAN CARD REVOKED!!!
— Mark Barton (@THE_MarkBarton) October 28, 2020
Bet he votes for Trump
— Rick Morick (@MorickRick) October 28, 2020
Let’s just be honest. Who puts much stock in either of their opinions? Irrelevant.
— DanaPearl (@DanaPearl) October 28, 2020
Good point.
Related:
‘Vote for TRUMP’! 50 Cent HAMMERS Joe Biden’s tax plans (Candace Owens elaborates with a video) https://t.co/YntL6zog3Z
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2020