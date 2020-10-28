https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/chelsea-handler-says-50-cent-wasnt-serious-about-supporting-trump-james-woods-zings/

Last week, rapper 50 Cent tweeted “Vote for Trump” over a graphic showing top tax rates by state under Joe Biden’s plan, with New York coming in at 62 percent. By the weekend, his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, appeared on “Fallon Tonight” and said, “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

Now, a week later, Handler is assuring us all that 50 Cent was just screwing around when he announced his support for Trump and renounced it after a phone call.

Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent “wasn’t serious” about supporting Pres. Trump. https://t.co/aDOvBQyyWU — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2020

And she speaks for him, too. https://t.co/uYWyCRQ5DX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 28, 2020

Apparently.

She must have a bottomless well of talents we just can’t see. — Sterling (@Sterling_65) October 29, 2020

She would’ve made a great plantation owner back in the day. — Sleepy Joe’s Cafe (@LBICommUSA) October 28, 2020

She’s carrying his balls in her bag now too. — VS (@Veruka7salt) October 28, 2020

Well, her name is “HANDLER”. — AMothersWorldinHD (@AMothersWorldHD) October 28, 2020

Didn’t she say that she “had to remind him that he was black?” How condescending can she be?? — Be Prepared – Don’t be postpwned. (@ScoutMotto) October 28, 2020

They deserve each other. — Kevin (@NessNotNees) October 28, 2020

Whitesplaining — The Big Guy…10% Joe (@KirbsTwid) October 28, 2020

Lower your eyes so as not to cast your gaze upon Chelsea, Karen of Karens! Look upon her works ye 50 and despair — Danny Lee (@FrankNDad) October 29, 2020

Succubus — PubliusAndronicus (@PubliusAndroni1) October 28, 2020

Apologist. — Patrick Adamiak (@PatAdamiak) October 28, 2020

For a gangsta rapper to submit to a public humiliation it requires leverage. Wondering what the leverage was — mpetrus (@mpetrus19) October 28, 2020

She pulled one of these on him. pic.twitter.com/HfwJGflOEk — Navin Ram (@Vigilante_Eagle) October 29, 2020

MAN CARD REVOKED!!! — Mark Barton (@THE_MarkBarton) October 28, 2020

Bet he votes for Trump — Rick Morick (@MorickRick) October 28, 2020

Let’s just be honest. Who puts much stock in either of their opinions? Irrelevant. — DanaPearl (@DanaPearl) October 28, 2020

Good point.

Related:

‘Vote for TRUMP’! 50 Cent HAMMERS Joe Biden’s tax plans (Candace Owens elaborates with a video) https://t.co/YntL6zog3Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

