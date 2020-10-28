https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/chelsea-handler-says-50-cent-wasnt-serious-about-supporting-trump-james-woods-zings/

Last week, rapper 50 Cent tweeted “Vote for Trump” over a graphic showing top tax rates by state under Joe Biden’s plan, with New York coming in at 62 percent. By the weekend, his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, appeared on “Fallon Tonight” and said, “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

Now, a week later, Handler is assuring us all that 50 Cent was just screwing around when he announced his support for Trump and renounced it after a phone call.

Apparently.

Good point.

