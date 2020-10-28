https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/cnbcs-shep-smith-asks-dr-fauci-why-u-s-cant-impose-a-111-day-lockdown-like-the-one-that-worked-in-australia/

You might remember Shep Smith from Fox News. Well, he’s moved on to CNBC and on Wednesday was interviewing Dr. Fauci and asked him one of the most Shep Smith questions ever:

CNBC’s Shep Smith to Dr. Fauci: “Why can’t we” impose “an 111-day lockdown” like Melbourne? pic.twitter.com/OA9nvOBDc9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2020

Why won’t “111-days to flatten the curve” go over in the U.S. now? Even Fauci knew the answer to that, though he seemed reluctant to admit it.

So is it The United States of Australia now? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 28, 2020

Only if Shep goes without a paycheck for 111 days pic.twitter.com/L15Wh7PgDD — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) October 28, 2020

I don’t know. The constitution? — Mia McKown (@miamckown) October 29, 2020

Does this new strategy include or exclude riots? — Darci Duey (@dahduey) October 28, 2020

Sadly we already know that answer.

