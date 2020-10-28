https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/28/cnn-blasted-as-democrat-state-media-for-completely-ignoring-bobulinski-bombshells-989976

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign blasted CNN as “Democrat state media” in a tweet posted late Wednesday after a cursory search of the far-left “news” publisher’s website unearthed zero reports about Tony Bobulinski.

It was clear from the search that CNN had no interest in reporting anything about Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden associate who’s accused Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his youngest son of illicit activities.

Conversely, searches of The New York Times, The Washington Post and even HuffPost conducted Wednesday morning produced a few stories about Bobulinski.

Here’s the campaign’s tweet:

Democrat state media pic.twitter.com/jUcyjyFNc2 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 28, 2020

A search conducted on Google by BizPac Review members produced similar results.

Look:

What came up were eight newsletter links pointing to other websites. As for CNN itself, the website contained zero mentions of Bobulnski. It was as if he didn’t even exist.

Keep in mind that by Tuesday, it had already been five full days since Bobulsinki had delivered his first on-camera remarks.

Speaking at a press conference held 90 minutes before the final presidential debate last Thursday, Bobulinski trotted out a litany of damning accusations against Biden and Hunter.

“I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” he said.

This was ignored by CNN.

“In late 2015, I was approached by James Gilliar, whom I had known for many years, about joining him in a deal, which he said would involve the Chinese state-owned enterprise, CFC China Energy, and what he called one of the most prominent families in the United States,” he also said.

“I was informed first by Gilliar, and then by Hunter Biden, and by Rob Walker, who was working with the Bidens that the Bidens wanted to form new entity with CFC, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the US and around the world, and the entity would initially be capitalized with $10 million, and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.”

This was also ignored by CNN.

Watch the full press conference below:

Is CNN’s stubborn refusal to cover any of this proof, though, that the network really is “Democrat state media?” If you look at by itself, this evidence wouldn’t necessarily prove so. However, there’s more …

In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, CNN “journalist” Oliver Darcy, who’s repeatedly been accused of being a propagandist, slammed Fox News’ host Bret Baier for the apparent crime of fairly covering all major political rallies, including those of the president.

“Here’s @BretBaier justifying Fox taking Trump’s rallies live, by noting the channel also took Obama and Biden live as well. It’s classic bothsidesism. Trump uses air time to brazenly lie and spread misinfo, including about the coronavirus. Obama and Biden do not,” Darcy complained.

The tweet absolutely stunned Glenn Greenwald, an actual journalist and true liberal — albeit a non-Democrat one.

“Only a CNN or MSNBC reporter would be this open & explicit about believing that a news outlet should only broadcast speeches of Democratic presidential candidates but not Republican candidates,” he tweeted in exasperation.

He added, “Remember when journalists were ashamed to admit they think this way?”

Look:

Only a CNN or MSNBC reporter would be this open & explicit about believing that a news outlet should only broadcast speeches of Democratic presidential candidates but not Republican candidates. Remember when journalists were ashamed to admit they think this way? https://t.co/4YtuFlp4ch — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 27, 2020

I think it’s dangerous & unjustified in all cases for news outlets to adopt a policy that one party’s candidate can be heard but the other can’t. The solution to lying political officials is to fact-check them, not suppress them. When it’s the US President, it’s even more absurd. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2020

His point was that it’s the height of bias for a self-identified so-called “journalist” to demand that one candidate’s rallies be ignored. It is in effect blatant activism — left-wing activism, in Darcy’s case.

But there’s more.

Bobulnski was inspired to speak up after the New York Post ran a report earlier this month with equally damning bombshells about the Bidens.

In response to the story’s publication, the social media networks Facebook and Twitter began censoring the story — a move that drew widespread backlash.

Greenwald warned that Facebook and Twitter had “cross[ed] a line far more dangerous whan they they censor.”

Meanwhile, Matt Taibbi, another genuine journalist and non-Democrat liberal, took aim at Facebook and Twitter’s “dangerous new double standard.”

“[T]he standard for, say, the Steele dossier was and is opposite. In that case, we were told ‘raw intelligence’ should be published so that ‘Americans can make up their own minds’ about information that, while ‘salacious and unverified,’ may still be freely read on Twitter and Facebook, reported on in the New York Times and Washington Post, and talked about on NBC, so long as it has not been completely ‘disproven,’” he wrote.

Yet in response to this criticism from liberals like Greenwald and Taibbi — as well as conservatives, of course — CNN pounced.

“A right-wing offensive is underway to discredit social media companies just days before the election,” the left-wing outlet wrote Sunday, framing bipartisan concerns about censorship as a “right-wing offensive.”

CNN decries a “right-wing firestorm… to broadly delegitimize the platforms at a time when millions are relying on their services for accurate information.” One, it’s not just right-wing criticism. Two, we don’t rely on platforms for information, but outlets on platforms. https://t.co/8et4sI4hMk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 25, 2020

Gotta love CNN quoting Facebook spokesman Andy Stone’s response to Republican criticism, and failing to note his longtime prior career as a mouthpiece for Democratic politicians and groups like the DCCC. https://t.co/8et4sI4hMk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 25, 2020

When you factor in all of this behavior — CNN ignoring Bobulinski’s testimony, CNN attacking Fox for airing non-Democrat rallies, and CNN siding with the social media companies who censored the Hunter bombshells — it does admittedly seem to become significantly more difficult to argue that CNN isn’t “Democrat state media.”

