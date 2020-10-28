https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/28/don-lemon-has-mini-meltdown-after-trump-camp-posts-clip-of-biden-quoting-the-pope-and-asking-why-am-i-doing-this-989892

CNN’s Don Lemon had a meltdown after getting triggered when the Trump campaign shared a viral video of Joe Biden looking dazed and confused while asking voters at an event: “Why am I doing this? Why?”

Lemon accused the Trump camp of taking Biden’s words out of context—something CNN does often with President Trump. “There is the Trump campaign, proving every time you think that they have hit rock-bottom, they find a whole new way to go even lower,” Lemon groused.

Biden made the statements while speaking to a small group of supporters in Georgia on Tuesday.

At the time, Biden—a self-proclaimed devout Catholic who supports abortion—quoted Pope Francis, who has been criticized for using his pulpit to promote left-wing activism.

For the record, actual “devout Catholics” oppose abortion, which they consider murder. After attacking Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for her Catholic faith, Democrats have eased up on the smears after realizing there are 70 million Catholics in the United States — and a lot of them vote.

Don Lemon claimed that Biden was quoting Pope Francis when he asked: “Why am I doing this? Why?”

Lemon repeatedly called Biden—who’s accused of using his political office for financial gain by Hunter Biden’s former associate—a “godly man.”

Joe Biden: “Why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?” pic.twitter.com/pNPfzirGjO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

Lemon was furious because the viral video clip was used by many on social media to mock Biden’s questionable mental fitness.

Reminder: This is what Dr. Jill Stein (a former Democrat presidential candidate) said of Joe Biden: “Hard but much-needed conversation about Biden’s Cognitive Decline is starting to happen. Everyone needs to take an honest look at the state he’s in. Even establishment Dems and media – now desperately avoiding this topic – were discussing it recently.”

Dr. Jill Stein is a physician who graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Hard but much-needed conversation about #BidensCognitiveDecline is starting to happen. Everyone needs to take an honest look at the state he’s in. Even establishment Dems & media – now desperately avoiding this topic – were discussing it recently. They can’t cover it up now. https://t.co/CW1ivwVGHQ — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) March 9, 2020

Biden said during a campaign stop in Georgia this week:

“Pope Francis warns us against this phony populism that appeals to ‘the basest and most selfish instincts.’ He goes on to say, ‘Politics is something more noble than posturing, marketing, and media spin. These sew nothing but division, conflict, and a bleak cynicism.’ He said, ‘For those that seek to lead, we do well to ask ourselves: Why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?’”

Lemon—who has frequently taken President Trump’s words out of context to smear him—grumbled about the Trump campaign.

“Takes the Pope’s words completely out of context. The Pope, who was calling for politics to be noble,” Lemon complained. “What they did is the opposite of noble, deceptively editing his words, trying to make Joe Biden look bad…How low can you go?”

(Source: CNN)

It’s ironic for anyone at CNN to criticize someone’s ethics, considering the left-wing network recently settled a $275 million defamation lawsuit with a teenager they had recklessly smeared as a racist.

In his lawsuit, Nick Sandmann said CNN falsely claimed that he had harassed and made racist slurs at a Native-American activist. The false narrative was promoted using doctored, edited videotape with the audio silenced.

Covington student Nick Sandmann settles lawsuit with CNN https://t.co/usT4hFAc0Q — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) January 8, 2020

And just last month, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz filed a blockbuster $300 million defamation lawsuit against CNN.

In his federal lawsuit, Dershowitz said CNN pushed “a sea of lies” to smear him by selectively editing remarks he made on the Senate floor in January, when he presented a legal defense against the Democrats’ botched impeachment of President Trump.

Dershowitz said he believes CNN defamed him as a retaliatory attack ordered “from the very top” of the network by airing a selectively-edited video clip.

Alan Dershowitz is a lifelong liberal who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. He said ever since he criticized the Democrats’ sham impeachment of Trump, he has been viciously attacked by the left.

