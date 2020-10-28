https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/cnn-is-keeping-high-ranking-official-miles-taylor-on-as-a-contributor-even-though-he-lied-to-anderson-cooper/

As Twitchy reported, former Department of Homeland Security chief-of-staff and current CNN contributor Miles Taylor lied to Anderson Cooper when asked if he wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no,” says @MilesTaylorUSA, when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/sPjs4OoAnp — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2020

What should CNN do about Taylor now that he’s revealed to have lied on-air and also revealed that he was not a “high-ranking official” in the Trump administration, as the New York Times described him? We know what CNN should do, but that’s not what they’re doing.

A CNN spox just told me that Miles Taylor will remain a contributor despite lying to Anderson Cooper. CNN cannot have it both ways — slamming Trump for his lies, yet condoning a very big and blatant one by its own contributor. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) October 28, 2020

Of course @CNN can have it both ways. Most other media won’t care or will actively bury Taylor’s lie. @cnn has run so many false stories no one with a working brain would give them any credibility. — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) October 28, 2020

They are going to have it both ways. That’s all they do. There’s nothing principled in cynical takedowns of other people’s character. — wayninja (@wayninja1) October 28, 2020

It seems like they are having it both ways. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 28, 2020

Yes they can. They are doing it. Doesnt make it right but yes they can and will continue to do so. — C2 (@txa99ie) October 28, 2020

Watch em — Leslie Hammond (@Les_Hammond) October 28, 2020

One small correction: CNN can, and will, have it both ways — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) October 28, 2020

Apparently CNN can indeed have it both ways. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 28, 2020

*promoted to a prime-time hosting slot — bdavidsonlamb (@bdavidsonlamb) October 28, 2020

As long as the contributor is furthering their agenda, they don’t care. — Jennifer 😷 (@itsjennamc) October 28, 2020

Agreed. He should be gone. — Rex, Political Dog (@RexPoliticalDog) October 28, 2020

.@CNN still think @JeffreyToobin deserves to be on their payroll, so no surprise. I wonder where @brianstelter will cover this in his “newsletter” — Trapper John, M.D. (@Egg_Head6) October 28, 2020

They had Cuomo play-act coming out of basement after he had been reported outside of his house. That was them producing theatre, as a part of their programming. This would seem tame in comparison. — Ramsey Merbert (@4anno) October 28, 2020

I, for one, don’t like people who lie. More importantly, I don’t like listening to their opinions as commentators where their credibility & expertise is relevant. https://t.co/N8vXfFp4R6 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 28, 2020

For two. — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 28, 2020

Same. — I Slapped Devin Nunes and Ouiser Boudreaux #RIPRBG (@nwayne66) October 28, 2020

Nothing but the highest standards in the national media…what a joke…. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) October 28, 2020

Didn’t one of their other contributors just get caught on Zoom doing something? Hard to lose your paying gig over there. — John Ulzheimer (@johnulzheimer) October 28, 2020

Of course, it’s CNN. I mean, they air Brian Stelter every weekend — Big_A (@asomer) October 28, 2020

Clowns. — H Mendoza (@HerbMendoza76) October 28, 2020

CNN and other outlets busy reporting on Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor while ignoring Tony Bobulinski https://t.co/0EOacj0s2X — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 28, 2020

