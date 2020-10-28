https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/cnn-is-keeping-high-ranking-official-miles-taylor-on-as-a-contributor-even-though-he-lied-to-anderson-cooper/

As Twitchy reported, former Department of Homeland Security chief-of-staff and current CNN contributor Miles Taylor lied to Anderson Cooper when asked if he wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

What should CNN do about Taylor now that he’s revealed to have lied on-air and also revealed that he was not a “high-ranking official” in the Trump administration, as the New York Times described him? We know what CNN should do, but that’s not what they’re doing.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...