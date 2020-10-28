https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/28/conservative-journo-jeryl-bier-may-have-just-zeroed-in-on-twitters-endgame-with-their-ny-post-hunter-biden-shenanigans-screenshots/

We’ve been told that all the New York Post needs to do to regain access to their account is delete any tweets about Hunter Biden based on “hacked materials.”

Some folks have asked me to explain what’s going on with @twitter locking the @nypost twitter account: 1. Post posted that story on Hunter Biden which twitter determined at the time contained materials (emails and photos) that violated twitter rules. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

2. Twitter says the specific twitter rules broken were ones that applied to the publication of hacked materials and personal information. Twitter decided that also meant any tweets that directly included those materials or linked to them twitter required to be deleted. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

3. Twitter locked accounts that tweeted those materials until they deleted those tweets after which they’d have access restored. 4. Then twitter *changed its ruling* about blocking those links. https://t.co/rrr4qI2z5Q — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

5. The change meant that those previous @NYPost tweets were no longer in violation of current rules — just previous rules. But twitter does not change enforcement decisions retroactively —- even if the account is no longer violating the rules. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

6. So twitter and the @NYpost are in a standoff about rules the Post violated that are no longer the rules. Twitter says NYPost can end this immediately by deleting the tweets in question. Post editors suggest they won’t do so. https://t.co/QTr6i9bVg1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

7. @jack Dorsey is testifying before Congress tomorrow so I’m sure we will hear more about this then. https://t.co/Guo0hxLrbP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

Well, tomorrow is today, and we’re just dying to hear more about that.

And about this, which freelance conservative journalist Jeryl Bier has brought to our attention:

So @jack just said to @tedcruz that the @nypost could delete their old Hunter Biden story tweet, get their account unlocked, retweet the exact same material and now it’d be fine. Sure, makes perfect sense… 🤔 https://t.co/qq3PoLPcEb — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 28, 2020

So it appears @jack & @Twitter could just remove @NYPost‘s offending tweets if they wanted to, but they’re trying to force the Post to do it themselves? What, to teach them a lesson? https://t.co/HRTOCmylrc pic.twitter.com/h8a7NAB4fF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 28, 2020

We’ve seen plenty of tweets removed by Twitter. What’s stopping them from removing the offending tweets? Why would they put the onus on the NY Post to do what they do all the time?

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if this is, as Bier suggests, to teach the NY Post a lesson.

Correct. They are attempting to make the NY Post responsible for posting misinformation in accordance with their rules, but there was no misinformation. Journalists like Warzel and others are completely missing this point. It’s an admission that your story was in error. https://t.co/Ez5a8okeuS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2020

If Twitter simply removes the tweets more people ask questions. But if the NY Post removes them, Twitter can say “See, the story is false, misleading and harmful. Even the NY Post admitted it by deleting their story. https://t.co/zp42ZbA99y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2020

Sounds like the Twitter we’ve come to know.

Forced compliance. — Ph 🇺🇸 (@TxPh1) October 28, 2020

Forcing them to do it themselves is part of the re-education program. https://t.co/bbrAcfxf5S — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 28, 2020

That is one of many ways reeducation works. — Shawn Gary 🇺🇸 (@SgWildstyle) October 28, 2020

Exactly what they are doing, Forcing them to capitulate so the next time it happens, they’ll bend the knee a bit easier until they don’t want to fight the system — Forth Point of Contact (@CraigRiggerw8) October 28, 2020

Good on the NY Post for refusing to capitulate to Twitter’s bogus demands. Hold the line, guys. We’re with you.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

