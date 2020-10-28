https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/crazy-corrupt-judge-emmet-sullivan-busy-prosecuting-general-flynn-special-counsel-now-believes-us-postmaster-general/

Judge Emmet Sullivan is corrupt or crazy or both. His actions with General Flynn’s case and now with the US Postal Service prove it.



After more than four years of corrupt investigations and indictments and the government finally acknowledging their crimes in setting up General Michael Flynn, the government decided to drop its case against General Flynn based on a review within the DOJ.

But this did not stop the corrupt Deep State to continue their prosecution of General Flynn. The corrupt judge in the case, Emmet Sullivan, refuses to close the case and has even brought in his very own ‘special counsel’, John Gleeson, to help him prosecute the case. This has never happened before in US history. It is corrupt to the core and when the case was taken to the corrupt Appellate Court in DC they allowed it to continue.

War hero and good man General Flynn remains a victim of the Deep State due to his knowledge of Obama era corruption and his desire to clean it all up with the Trump team. His attorney Sidney Powell said previously that they went after Flynn because he knew Obama’s Deep State had billions in off balance sheet transactions that were not reported.



During an early October hearing Judge Sullivan showed that he never read the motions from the Powell team and that he felt it was proper for him to prosecute the case even though the DOJ decided to drop the case after their internal review. The judge was fine with letting his ‘special counsel’ as Powell referred to Gleeson, raise all sorts of crazy accusations but he challenged Powell every step of the way.

After five hours of insanity, Sidney Powell was able to finally provide her closing remarks and they were spot on:

In closing I would just say that Mr. Gleeson continues to be lost in the rabbit hole on the other side of the looking glass. Where nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t and contrary to what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be it would. It’s all backwards. It’s upside down. In a different scenario he himself notes the prosecutor can do justice by the simple act of going back to court and agreeing that justice should be done. The importance of the Department of Justice being able to self correct to maintain its own reputation and to restore faith with the public in the Department of Justice itself, is hugely important. As Mr. Gleeson wrote then, ‘Doing justice can be harder, it takes time, it involves work, including careful consideration for the circumstances for particular crimes. The victims and often relevant events occurred in the distant past. It requires a willingness to make hard decisions including some that will be criticized’. That is exactly what Attorney General Barr has done here. The President’s tweets are red herring as is the letter from Peter Strzok’s lawyers which are extra-judicial and should not be considered by this court at all… This is a significant case and not just for the defendant. It demonstrates the difference between a department of prosecution and a Department of justice… … This is the most egregious injustice that I have seen in my 30 years plus of practice.

Today in another case with crazy and corrupt Judge Sullivan put himself in the position of US Postmaster General:

According to far left Politico:

A federal judge on Tuesday night ordered the U.S. Postal Service to reverse limitations on mail collection imposed by Trump-backed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, giving the agency until Wednesday morning to inform workers of the court’s changes as more mail-in ballots continue to flood in. In a highly detailed order, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District Court for the District of Columbia granted an emergency motion by plaintiffs against President Donald Trump to enforce and monitor compliance with Sullivan’s previous injunction tied to USPS services.

It really comes down to this. Do we have a fair and just Justice system or are we a banana republic? Right now it looks like we are a banana republic due to the massive corruption and criminal acts of the Obama Administration that have yet to be cleaned up.

Judge Sullivan and his creepy and crazy ‘special counsel’ are destroying the Constitution pursuing their destruction of American hero, General Michael Flynn and now Judge Sullivan is assigning himself as Postmaster General. God save us all.



The post Crazy and Corrupt Judge Emmet Sullivan Who’s Busy ‘Prosecuting’ General Flynn with His Own ‘Special Counsel’ Now Believes He’s Also ‘US Postmaster General’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

