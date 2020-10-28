https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-senator-twitter-facebook-leaving-too-many-dangerous-posts-up/

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Sits Down with Sean Hannity

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.08.18

Social media platforms stole the spotlight this week after Facebook, Apple, and YouTube banned multiple personalities over their controversial content; raising serious questions over who can regulate information dispersed to millions of Americans.

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s decision to allow controversial political personality Alex Jones to keep his content online; saying he wasn’t suspended because he “hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.”

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Dorsey stopped by ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ Wednesday to weigh-in on his platform’s policy towards free speech, hate speech, shadow-banning, and a host of issues facing the nation.

Listen to Dorsey on ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ below: