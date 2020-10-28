https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-senator-twitter-facebook-leaving-too-many-dangerous-posts-up/
SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Sits Down with Sean Hannity
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.08.18
Social media platforms stole the spotlight this week after Facebook, Apple, and YouTube banned multiple personalities over their controversial content; raising serious questions over who can regulate information dispersed to millions of Americans.
On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s decision to allow controversial political personality Alex Jones to keep his content online; saying he wasn’t suspended because he “hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.”
Dorsey stopped by ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ Wednesday to weigh-in on his platform’s policy towards free speech, hate speech, shadow-banning, and a host of issues facing the nation.
Listen to Dorsey on ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ below:
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter CEO to Testify Before Congress over ‘SHADOW BANNING’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.18
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before Congressional leaders as early as September 5th confirmed the House Energy and Commerce Committee; likely facing tough questions over the platforms method of “shadow banning” conservative voices.
“CONFIRMED: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey will testify September 5 before E&C on the company’s algorithms and content monitoring,” wrote the Committee’s official Twitter account.
“Shadow Banning” is the practice of “hiding” content on social media without the author’s knowledge or consent: effectively limiting their reach for millions of followers.
Various social media platforms have come under fire in recent weeks for cracking down on controversial personalities and content that some viewers may find “offensive” or “distasteful.”