Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) claimed during a Senate hearing with tech companies on Wednesday that “anti-conservative bias is not a problem” and that the issue is not that there is too much censorship going on, but that there is not enough.

“The big tech business model, which profits ahead of people, is a real problem,” Markey claimed. “Anti-conservative bias is not a problem. The issue is not that the companies before us today are taking too many posts down, the issue is that they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up.”

“In fact, they’re amplifying harmful content so that it spreads like wildfire and torches our democracy,” Markey claimed without evidence. “Mr. Zuckerberg, when President Trump posted on Facebook that when the looting starts the shooting starts, you failed to take down that post. Within a day, the post had hundreds of thousands of shares and likes on Facebook. Since then the president has gone on national television and told a hate group to stand by and he has repeatedly refused to commit that he will accept the election results.”

“Mr. Zuckerberg, can you commit that if the president goes on Facebook and encourages violence after election results are announced that you will make sure your companies algorithms don’t spread that content and you will immediately remove those messages?” Markey asked.

WATCH:

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey flipped the script at the tech hearing saying: “The issue is not that the companies before us today is that they’re taking too many posts down. The issue is that they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up.” pic.twitter.com/0uH9a3wgOh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

