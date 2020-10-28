https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-secretsupporters-republicans/2020/10/28/id/994181

A new phenomenon has emerged in which Republicans who have never backed a Democrat at any level are now secretly voting for Joe Biden, political observers told The Hill.

“There is a lot of evidence that they do exist and they’re everywhere,” one Biden ally said.

“I’m not coming out and saying it,” a Florida Palm Beach County Republican supporting Biden told The Hill. “But I’m allowing people to connect the dots.”

The voter, who lives with another Republican, added that “it’s not that I’m ashamed to vote for Biden. I know I’m doing the right thing. I just don’t want it out there,” adding that “I think a lot of people must feel the same.”

Tony Fratto, a veteran of the second George W. Bush White House, said there are definitely GOP voters who are backing Biden but aren’t talking about it with friends or neighbors, adding that “They’re not shy with me, because they know how I feel.”

Fratto said that since many high-profile Republicans have denounced Trump, it could help others feel more comfortable quietly voting against a party they have long supported.

Democratic strategist Joel Payne insisted that “Part of the Biden appeal from day one has been the ability to pull in a broader coalition of voters, including Republican fence-sitters who feel alienated by President Trump.

However, a July poll from Monmouth University poll showed that 57% say there are those who secretly back Trump, while only 27% believe there are secret voters for Biden.

“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016,” when Trump’s victory defied the polls, Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said.

