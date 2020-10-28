https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voters-election-dickmorris-trump/2020/10/28/id/994216

Democrats are doing everything to keep voters at home since most Trump supporters plan to vote on Election Day, says former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

“Most of the Trump voters are not voting early, they’re voting on Election Day so Democrats are doing everything they can to keep voters at home,” Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

They’re “warning about violence at the polls, warning about post-election violence, warning about the epidemic breaking out all over, stressing the long waiting times, probably praying for rain.”

Thousands of voters in New York City have waited in line for hours to cast their ballots, forcing the city’s Board of Elections to increase hours for in-person voting at its 88 early voting sites.

More than 75 million Americans have already mailed in their ballots or voted early in person, or 50.4 percent of the total number of votes that were counted during the entire 2016 presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Democrats have been much more likely to vote early by mail than Republicans, while Republicans have been a bit more likely to vote early in person. Trump has repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, claiming it is subject to fraud.

