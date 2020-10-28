https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/dodgers-fans-celebrate-world-series-victory-with-superspreader-events-and-looting-throughout-the-city/

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2020 World Series champions:

And to celebrate the victory, fans took to the streets in what the media would call “superspreader events” if they were describing a MAGA rally:

And this guy set his own car on fire:

Gov. Newsom wants to put limits on your Thanksgiving, but this is totally OK because Covid doesn’t spread on special occasions:

Fans also used the victory as an opportunity to loot:

It’s like a Black Friday sale come early:

And as the state battle destructive wildfires, fans also shot off illegal fireworks:

Fire danger? What fire danger:

Police were on hand to disperse the looters and at least one journo was caught in the melee:

This fan got shot in the leg while “celebrating”:

Hey, who doesn’t get hungry after your team wins?

