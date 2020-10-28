https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/dodgers-fans-celebrate-world-series-victory-with-superspreader-events-and-looting-throughout-the-city/

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2020 World Series champions:

BREAKING: THE DODGERS WIN THEIR FIRST WORLD SERIES IN 32 YEARS AFTER DEFEATING THE TAMPA BAY RAYS 3-1 IN GAME 6 OF THE WORLD SERIES https://t.co/ULYZ0vUMSV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 28, 2020

And to celebrate the victory, fans took to the streets in what the media would call “superspreader events” if they were describing a MAGA rally:

#Dodgers fans celebrate in the streets and light fireworks behind a car doing donuts in a downtown intersection after LA’s #WorldSeries2020 win pic.twitter.com/s2vY5fWLkv — Gina Ferazzi (@GinaFerazzi) October 28, 2020

And this guy set his own car on fire:

More from #EastLA. This guy doing donuts ran over a firework and it lit his car on fire. @RoadSageLA overhead all the @Dodgers fan reactions in #Sky9. #DodgersWin pic.twitter.com/tVMuEseUHF — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) October 28, 2020

Gov. Newsom wants to put limits on your Thanksgiving, but this is totally OK because Covid doesn’t spread on special occasions:

.@LASDHQ has broken up the party in #EastLA. Not sure I’ve seen so many people clear out of one location so fast! #DodgersWin pic.twitter.com/gQ8OUNXqjK — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) October 28, 2020

Fans also used the victory as an opportunity to loot:

People begin piling onto the front of a delivery truck pic.twitter.com/MECGZC9v4R — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 28, 2020

It’s like a Black Friday sale come early:

People get inside the delivery truck and begin looting it. Popcorn and kettle chips raining down on us. pic.twitter.com/0wZInKBOY8 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 28, 2020

And as the state battle destructive wildfires, fans also shot off illegal fireworks:

Fire danger? What fire danger:

The citizen app is a little terrifying but it does give me 9,000 videos from slightly different angles of the same flaming palm tree, the official mascot of Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5BPMKE67DW — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 28, 2020

Police were on hand to disperse the looters and at least one journo was caught in the melee:

A group of LAPD officers just broke my camera mic, tackled me to the ground and beat me with their batons, after I identified myself as a journalist multiple times. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/2VaB4sq8IJ — Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) October 28, 2020

This fan got shot in the leg while “celebrating”:

A man gets hit in the leg by a less lethal round and falls to the ground. I and some other reporters help him along. pic.twitter.com/TLd3FIdnZ8 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 28, 2020

Hey, who doesn’t get hungry after your team wins?

On my way back to my car, saw Jersey Mikes getting looted pic.twitter.com/Ms6EtwkgaR — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 28, 2020

