During the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Dodger World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, Dodgers third-baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the field after a test found he had tested positive for Covid-19. But after the Dodgers won the game, Turner initially did not join the celebration on the filed but then returned to the field, hugging his teammates, posing for photos, sometimes not wearing a mask.

Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal noted, “My understanding from talking to various people is that he was told — or asked — not to go on the field. He insisted upon it. The Dodgers insisted upon it. And that is why was out there. And at one point, he did have his mask off. He was mostly masked, but there was one point in the picture where he did have it off,” as Outkick reported.

Before he ran out onto the field to join the post-game celebration, Turner tweeted: “Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Here’s video of Turner once he returned to the field:

Here’s an exclusive look at Justin Turner celebrating on the field after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/EvhQqFUw35 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Rick Westhead of The Sports Network tweeted, “LAD Justin Turner tested positive for Covid during Tuesday’s game and was pulled and told to leave by security. He refused. Instead, returned to the field to hug teammates, pose for pics. Later tweeted, ‘Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys.’”

So… LAD Justin Turner tested positive for Covid during Tuesday’s game and was pulled and told to leave by security. He refused. Instead, returned to the field to hug teammates, pose for pics. Later tweeted, “Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys.” pic.twitter.com/JaLLF31cGp — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 28, 2020

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, told reporters, “I don’t think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out [onto the field],” CNN reported. Friedman added, “If there are people around him without masks, that’s not good optics at all.” CNN noted, “Turner is the first MLB player to test positive for Covid-19 since the league put all teams involved in the postseason into bubbles, held at neutral stadiums to reduce travel and the potential to spread the virus.”

Rosenthal added some more information, that the test for Turner and the virus taken the day before came back in the second inning, prompting his test from earlier in the day before the game to be expedited; when it came back positive he was removed from the game.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox, “We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote, “Turner ignored the protocol that calls for COVID-positive players to isolate. He did this with the support of his teammates and the organization. Next to nobody had been as important to the Dodgers as Turner over the last seven seasons. They had spent time in the bubble with him, ridden the bus to the stadium with him, shared the clubhouse with him. He was their leader. And if it meant taking the risk of contracting the virus, if it meant stoking the ire of those watching, those were consequences they were willing to suffer.”

