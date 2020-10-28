https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dow-drops-800-mounting-concerns-coronavirus-economic-recovery/

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid concerns over the latest increase in coronavirus infections and its potential impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 815 points, or 3%. The S&P 500 slid 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.1% lower.

The U.S. indexes took their cues from the European market benchmarks. The German Dax index dropped 4.2% to its lowest level since late May. The French CAC 40 slid 3.4%. The FTSE 100 in London closed 2.6% lower.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

