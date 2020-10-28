https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dozens-ballots-destroyed-boston-arsonist-sets-ballot-box-fire/

In yet another example of “safe and secure” vote-by-mail, police have arrested a suspected arsonist who *allegedly* lit a ballot drop box on fire in Boston, rendering dozens of ballots indecipherable and damaging dozens more.

WHDH reports:

A Boston man has been arrested in connection with the burning of a ballot box in the Back Bay over the weekend, police said.

Worldy Armand, 39, is set to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of willful and malicious burning, according to police.

Armand allegedly set fire to a drop box containing more than 100 ballots outside the Boston Public Library around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers called to the scene saw smoke coming out of the box before firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by filling the box with water.

Out of the 122 ballots inside the burned drop box, 87 were still legible and able to be processed, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said. The box had last been emptied around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Voters can go online to see whether their ballot was processed. Those who used that drop box between Saturday afternoon and 4 a.m. Sunday and can’t confirm the status of their ballot online should contact the Boston Elections Department immediately, officials said.