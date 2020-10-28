A new poll out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading big over President Trump in the key Rust Belt states that catapulted him to victory in 2016. But the results contradict some of the early voting data published by NBC News and their partner, TargetSmart.

“There is some error in the NBC data,” UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon, one of the publishers of the UW-Madison poll , told the Washington Examiner.

NBC News obtains its data from TargetSmart, a data firm that consults exclusively for Democrats . The numbers published by NBC News currently show Republicans keeping pace with Democrats in mail-in and early voting in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. TargetSmart’s modeling is not a poll but actual data on votes that have already been cast.

“Our model is capturing generic partisanship,” veteran Democratic strategist and TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier told the Washington Examiner, noting that it is “likely” the model has “some GOP bias.” Bonier pointed out that TargetSmart recently made some adjustments to their model, hoping to control for the slight Republican bias.

In Michigan , the early voting data shows Republicans leading Democrats 41% to 39%, while 20% of early voters are not affiliated with any party. By contrast, the UW-Madison poll, which is rated left of center by FiveThirtyEight’s statistician Nate Silver, shows Biden leading Trump 75% to 23% among those who have already voted in the state.

Republicans have opened up an even bigger lead in Wisconsin ’s early voting, where the data shows them up 42% to 37%, with 21% listed as unaffiliated. However, UW-Madison’s poll has Biden leading Trump 73% to 26% among those who have already voted.

“Wisconsin does not have voter registration by party, so there is no way they can know the party status of who requested or returned ballots,” Canon said.

Neither Wisconsin nor Michigan registers voters by party. In an attempt to work around that, TargetSmart built a model to predict the party affiliation of voters.

“For some states, TargetSmart is able to collect official party registration information for voters. In other cases, state governments do not make this information available,” TargetSmart’s website says. “When official party registration information is not available, TargetSmart does the next best thing which is to predict the party affiliation of voters.”

“TargetSmart has developed a proprietary partisanship classification model to determine the likely political affiliation of a voter,” the website continues. “This predictive model is trained using survey data and incorporates various data points such as vote history, party affiliation (where available), consumer interests, and demographic information to make a prediction of how likely a person is to align with the Democratic party. Those marked as Unaffiliated did not fall into a score range where we could make a confident prediction of affiliation.”

After collecting the data, TargetSmart scores voters on a scale to determine the probability of their party affiliation.

“The partisan model was constructed using over 56,000 survey respondents, both over the phone and online,” the website says. “Model scores are expressed from 0-100, representing the probability that a person identifies as a Democrat. The model was used to score over 256 million voting age persons nationwide.”

However, Canon said he isn’t buying TargetSmart’s numbers.

“I have a very hard time believing that 42% of requested ballots in WI are from Rs and 36% are from Ds,” Canon said of TargetSmart’s data as of Monday, noting that Democrats have big leads in states where party registration information is available. “I would believe the poll numbers more than a modeling approach that cannot be verified.”

Florida, a battleground state where party affiliation is publicly available, does give Democrats an early 43% to 36% lead . But that number is likely smaller than Democrats in the state were hoping for because polls have consistently shown Democrats should be opening up huge margins among early voters.

Pennsylvania, another battleground state where party affiliation data is publicly available, has better news for Democrats. As of Tuesday, the numbers out of that state show Democrats with a huge 70% to 21% lead in early voting.

Bonier emphasized that his model can’t predict which candidate a person would vote for, only their party affiliation.

“It’s hard to predict the number of crossover votes, as well as the distribution of independents,” Bonier said.

Party affiliation does not necessarily mean a person will vote for that party’s candidate. However, the UW-Madison poll shows members of each party in the battleground states largely support their party’s candidate. According to the poll’s results, 96% of Democrats support Biden, compared to 3% that support Trump. Among Republicans, 92% support Trump while 6% support Biden.

“Keep in mind that our survey was fielded Oct 13-21,” Barry Burden, another UW-Madison Political Science professor behind the poll, told the Washington Examiner. “A more current snapshot could provide a different picture.”

Michigan and Wisconsin, two Rust Belt states that had gone Democratic in every presidential election since 1992, flipped and supported Trump’s upstart bid in 2016. Together, the two states account for a haul of 26 electoral college votes.