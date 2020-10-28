https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ed-markey-conservative-bias-social-media/2020/10/28/id/994164

A Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said Wednesday during a hearing with social media executives that bias against conservatives “is not a problem.”

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., used part of his time to claim that the real issues dealing with social media are “violence and hate speech,” not political bias.

“Here’s the truth: violence and hate speech online are real problems. Anti-conservative bias is not a problem,” Markey said. “The issue is not that the companies before us today are taking too many posts down. The issue is they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up.

“In fact, they’re amplifying harmful content so that it spreads like wildfire and torches our democracy.”

Mediaite posted a clip of Markey’s comments.

At the virtual hearing were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey was pressed by Republican members of the panel, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, over Twitter’s decision to block the New York Post from posting on the platform because of the paper’s recent stories regarding Hunter Biden.

Republicans have long claimed that there is a bias against conservatives on social media in the form of censorship and blocking accounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

