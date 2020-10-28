https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/miles-taylor-anonymous-resistance-the-new-york-times/2020/10/28/id/994179

Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor has come out as the infamous “anonymous” op-ed writer for The New York Times.

Taylor, who has taken a job as a CNN contributor after leaving the Trump administration, tweeted:

“‘A Warning’…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement:“

Taylor has anonymously written a book attacking President Donald Trump and was also writer of the 2018 midterm election hit on the Trump administration in the Times op-ed: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

“I work for the president, but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” he wrote then.

The notorious op-ed was released before the 2018 midterm elections and has been rejected by Trump as “fake news” if not a deep state operation to undermine the administration, subvert a duly elected president, and meddle in the upcoming election.

“Make no mistake: I am a Republican, and I wanted this President to succeed,” Taylor wrote in his coming out statement. “That’s why I came into the administration with John Kelly, and it’s why I stayed on as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. But too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.

“I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals.”

