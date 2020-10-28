https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/facebook-permanently-bans-vet-owned-apparel-american-af-awesome-trump-merchandise/

American AF ‘s new viral shirt design

Today the CEO of Facebook testified before the Senate Commerce Committee. CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that Facebook does not censor or ban users based on their political beliefs. Obviously that is not true as Gateway Pundit has reported numerous times over the past three years.

Last week we mentioned that Facebook removed a disabled senior citizen’s page without warning because she was conservative.

Today we report another famous Facebook page has been banned for selling Trump merchandise.

On October 16th the wildly popular Facebook page American AF , with over 1.6 million followers and owned by a former Marine officer, was permanently banned by the platform over its political satire merchandise.

The page was also banned without warning.

American Military News reported:

A Facebook representative said the brand was promoting merchandise with “’Trump’ and ‘Keep America Great’ branding in a misleading way – namely that this was official Trump merchandise, affiliated with the Trump campaign.’” American AF CEO Shawn Wylde, a former Marine officer who founded the company in 2015, said his company has never claimed to promote official Trump campaign merchandise. He says Facebook is targeting his business for selling Trump merchandise. Wylde’s art doesn’t only parody or draw attention from Republicans, however. He has designs featuring notable Democrat figures such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. “We’re independent. They know that,” Wylde told American Military News. “What that tells us is that this [decision] is malicious. It was done to punish us, to stop us from doing what they think is helping Trump in the election.” Wylde’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, told American Military News that Facebook’s decision is a “classic case of breach of contract.” “If they don’t put the page back, then we don’t have much of a choice than to file a lawsuit,” Parlatore said. “They acted in bad faith and their illegal actions have significantly cost my client in terms of revenue.”

American AF is known for its patriotic apparel and gear for men and women. Even our very own president, President Donald Trump retweeted American AF design.

Please visit their new Facebook page or visit their official website American AF for more patriotic merchandise.

