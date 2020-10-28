https://www.dailywire.com/news/father-pleads-for-calm-as-philadelphia-erupts-again-in-riots-looting-over-fatal-police-shooting

Philadelphia exploded in violence Tuesday night after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police on Monday.

But there’s one person vehemently opposed to the rioting and looting in the City of Brotherly Love — Walter Wallace Sr.

“I don’t condone no violence tearing up the city, looting of the stores,” he told reporters, according to the local Fox affiliate. “I would feel like everybody having respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in this city with people that have businesses.”

He also pleaded for people to stop the violence “to help my son and help my family.”

“All I’m sending out is an SOS, to help, not to hurt and cause no chaos, violence, looting, firing,” Wallace Sr. said. “I wasn’t brought up like this and I worked 33 years with the city, with the street department picking up trash to try to keep this city clean.”

Widespread rioting and looting rocked Philadelphia on Tuesday after police shot a man earlier this week who allegedly approached them while carrying a knife and did not obey orders to drop the weapon.

CBS Philadelphia journalist Joe Holden reported that law enforcement officials said the situation that unfolded last week was a “total loss” and had “rapidly gone downhill.”

The City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management sent out a warning last night, writing: “The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.”

Nearly a dozen people, including a 15-year-old, were shot overnight when looting and rioting raged for a second straight night.

The White House responded to the violence and looting, which included approximately 1,000 participants, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, saying in a Tuesday night statement:

The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.

At first, city residents gathered for a protest. But that devolved into violent riots and looting of stores across the city. Dozens of looters were seen ransacking local and big-name stores, including a Walmart and a Foot Locker.

“Security took us to get a look inside the Walmart. He says looters broke in through the roof and broke the water pipes which have now COMPLETELY flooded the entire store, end to end&front to back. And it is STILL being looted out back & side doors,” a local TV reporter posted on Twitter.

