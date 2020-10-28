https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-biden-trump-wray/2020/10/28/id/994175

The FBI Agents Association is calling on the next U.S. president to allow Christopher Wray to complete his 10-year term as FBI director.

“Director Wray operates independently from partisan activities, and his nomination and acceptance of the position were predicated on that fact,” FBIAA President Brian O’Hare wrote in letters to President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Wednesday.

“He has not led the Bureau in a political manner, and politics should not determine his fate as Director. While the President can remove an FBI Director, doing so could lead to instability and damage to the Bureau’s operations, which is why Congress intended to insulate the position of Director from political whims.”

O’Hare also argues that Wray’s firing could disrupt national security issues following an election.

“Unanticipated changes in Bureau leadership are challenging and can undermine stability, making it more difficult to effectively protect our country,” he says. “Right now, the FBI is confronting an even more daunting threat environment than in 2011—with threats from both domestic and foreign terrorists, espionage, cyber-attacks, and traditional crimes. This country needs stability in leadership of the Bureau during these challenging times, and creating upheavals at the Bureau after the elections can only undermine the goal of protecting the safety and security of our country.”

The public backing follows a report that Trump plans on firing Wray should he win a second term.

Wray, according to Axios, is despised and distrusted among Trump’s inner circle. The president also wants to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to people who have spoken with the president, per Axios.

