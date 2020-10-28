https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-judge-rules-signatures-dont-have-to-match-absentee-ballots-in-south-carolina_3556018.html

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that South Carolina elections officials must not reject any mail-in ballots due to signature mismatch. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, called on the state to review and reprocess ballots that have mismatched signatures that have been rejected or set aside, according to several local news websites. “Previously, voters who submitted a ballot with a mismatched signature were not notified of the issue nor given an opportunity to fix it before their ballot was tossed out,” the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, the organization that filed the lawsuit, said in a statement. Any county election boards that want to match signatures have to first go to the court and obtain permission, Gergel said, adding that the officials then have to give voters an opportunity to correct the signature, according to The State …

