A lot of people in the media are having a lot of fun with other people in the media now that the author of the book “A Warning” and the New York Times op-ed “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” has outed himself as Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

There were plenty of hot takes going around at the time of the op-ed’s publication — HuffPost had a clue the author might have been Vice President Mike Pence — but CNN’s Chris Cillizza took that a step farther. The New York Times certainly wouldn’t just hand over the keys to anybody to write an op-ed without adding their name; “This is a genuine high-ranking official,” Cillizza wrote. “A name most people who follow politics — and maybe some who don’t — would recognize.”

Miles Taylor.

Here’s what @CillizzaCNN wrote about the NYT anonymous op-ed writer in 2018. Chris, do you want to admit now that the NYT is a trash tabloid or nah? pic.twitter.com/MfSkhKNCda — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 28, 2020

In this piece (knowing the New York Times would never let a nobody bash the President anonymously), @CillizzaCNN speculated it could be Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, or possibly even Melania Trump.https://t.co/7TPGDCQcnd — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 28, 2020

Or Jeff Sessions or Nikki Haley or even Ivanka Trump.

How many more times does Chris have to prove to us he’s a moron? We understand he’s desperate for us to believe he’s a moron but WE BELIEVE! 🤪 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 28, 2020

The worst analyst in the biz does not disappoint. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 28, 2020

He found his niche. — Lucian (@lucianwords) October 28, 2020

LOL- It was not someone ‘people who follow politics’ would recognize. — Dan Pollak (@PollakDan) October 28, 2020

“A name most people who follow politics would recognize.” I.e. his immediate family and a few people from college. — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) October 28, 2020

I follow politics. Never heard of the guy pic.twitter.com/8efRKsiLJ1 — Buddy (@younaziyou) October 28, 2020

” A genuine high ranking official.” — “Plausible Deniability” Soloman (@wisdomofsoloman) October 28, 2020

High ranking, my ass. — Beverly Hoen (@BeverlyHoen) October 28, 2020

To be fair, this exposes how generally trash quality Cillizza’s “analysis” is. The Times is not implicated in that. 😅 — MadLib (@MadLib42) October 28, 2020

So, so wrong,so many times. — Proctalgia Fagux, MD 🇺🇸 (@CrystalMcKenri1) October 28, 2020

I think the bomb drop gif is overused but it’s applicable here soooooooo….. pic.twitter.com/tcrJpRuPgx — Truth Serum (@VrinMarbleye) October 28, 2020

Scorched!!!🔥🔥🔥 — Greg (Just a Simple Man) (@Arcticwolff) October 28, 2020

I wish there was a way to literally rub his nose in this — Oakenshield 🇺🇸 (@TJFofPATN) October 28, 2020

What the hell???? This guy was a nobody. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) October 28, 2020

Old Miles is so mad no one knew who he was or found him out that he outed himself.#Anonymous — The Chairman (@MagooActual) October 28, 2020

Now we know his name and still no one knows who he is.

