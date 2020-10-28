https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/flashback-heres-cnns-chris-cillizza-suggesting-anonymous-might-be-mike-pence-or-kellyanne-conway/

A lot of people in the media are having a lot of fun with other people in the media now that the author of the book “A Warning” and the New York Times op-ed “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” has outed himself as Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

There were plenty of hot takes going around at the time of the op-ed’s publication — HuffPost had a clue the author might have been Vice President Mike Pence — but CNN’s Chris Cillizza took that a step farther. The New York Times certainly wouldn’t just hand over the keys to anybody to write an op-ed without adding their name; “This is a genuine high-ranking official,” Cillizza wrote. “A name most people who follow politics — and maybe some who don’t — would recognize.”

Miles Taylor.

Or Jeff Sessions or Nikki Haley or even Ivanka Trump.

Now we know his name and still no one knows who he is.

