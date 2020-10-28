https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/10/biden_is_running_a_protection_racket.html

Joe Biden’s big pitch is his promise to restore calm. It’s a con. It’s Antifa and Black Lives Matter — both on his side — that are stirring everything up. He’s trying to run a protection racket: vote Democrat, or the chaos continues.

Biden talks of calm, but it is not Trump-supporters storming restaurants and other public places across the country to demand obeisance to their agenda. Instead, from Washington to Kentucky to Florida, it is the “Black Lives Matter” movement — which Biden has made a centerpiece of his campaign — that has smashed up restaurants, threatened their owners, and demanded that diners raise the black power fist. As one headline put it, “aggressive mob of white BLM protesters threaten and film white diners at DC restaurants and DEMAND they raise their fist and show solidarity with them…or else.”

Biden speaks of tolerance, but it isn’t MAGA people marching into our schools, newsrooms, and even corporate boardrooms to demand absolute allegiance; it’s Biden-supporting leftists. As President Trump warned in his Independence Day address at Mt. Rushmore, if you do not “perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished.”

Biden professes not to treat the other party as the enemy, but he demonizes his opponents whenever he opens his mouth. Just this week, he called Trump-supporters “chumps.” And his supporters call themselves “the resistance” — a term ordinarily used to describe armed insurgency against an occupying military power.

Biden speaks of mutual respect, but he demonstrates contempt, animosity, and rage at Trump-supporters. Let’s face it: no one in America is afraid of going out in public while wearing a Biden hat.

Biden accuses the president of sowing chaos, but small businesses across the country haven’t boarded up their windows in advance of MAGA rallies.

Biden decries deepening divisions but defends government-wide indoctrination sessions that preach tribalism and racism rather than unity and colorblindness. In the first debate, with the assistance of moderator Chris Wallace, Biden dismissed the spread of “Critical Race Theory” as “racial sensitivity training.”

Critical Race Theory is an explicitly Marxist academic concept that casts all white people as oppressors. It maintains that white Americans must stop valuing “white” things like “individualism” and “objectivity” and give up their “comfort,” “relationships with some other white people,” and even their “physical safety” to atone for their “complicity in the system of white supremacy.”

A recent Wall Street Journal column called it “a deeply ideological agenda that includes reducing people to a racial essence, segregating them, and judging them by their group identity rather than individual character, behavior and merit.” Joe Biden just calls that “sensitivity.”

There’s nothing new about the bad faith behind the Democratic appeal to “civility.” What it really means is: no dissent from its views. Just submit.

It started even before President Trump’s inauguration. When Vice President–Elect Mike Pence and his wife went to see Hamilton on Broadway two weeks after his election victory, the cast berated him from the stage, haranguing the New York City audience to boo him. A Democrat restaurateur in Virginia kicked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders out. Crowds yelled “shame” at Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she tried to eat dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

Democrat elected officials cheered the thuggishness on from the very beginning. Rep. Maxine Waters, in a typical display of civility, said that if you see Trump Cabinet members “in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd … [a]nd you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

If Joe Biden is really all about a return to civility, why is his national campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, a top-ranking Democrat who defended Waters’s shocking call for public harassment, disturbance of the peace, bullying, and shaming?

The truth is, Biden has gone all in on division and hatred from the moment he launched his campaign with complete lies about the president’s remarks on the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 — remarks that included the words “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

As it turns out, the president’s prediction at that juncture — that if you pulled down Robert E. Lee’s statues, they would come for Washington and Jefferson next — proved entirely correct. The violence that day in Charlottesville would eventually pale in comparison to the violence accompanying leftists’ attempts to take over our cities and pull down our monuments — while Biden and Democrat mayors and public officials joined in marches or watched their cities burn.

The fraudulent Biden campaign has no policies, no proposals, no plans to do anything but divide America to facilitate the return of Biden and the Democrats to power to enrich their friends and themselves at the expense of “we the people.” Unified patriots are their greatest fear.

Don’t be fooled by Biden’s sanctimonious rhetoric. He is not the Fire Department. He is the arsonist lobbing Molotov cocktails.

Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and veteran of 500 federal appeals, is the author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. She is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

