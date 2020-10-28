https://thehill.com/homenews/media/523092-foxs-baier-pushes-back-trump-complaint-over-carrying-obama-speech-were

Fox News host Bret Baier is pushing back on criticism from President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE over airing former President Obama’s campaign speech from Florida on Tuesday, with the “Special Report” anchor explaining to viewers “it’s what we do to cover an important election fairly.”

“You’ve been watching President Trump in Salem Wisconsin speaking for almost 42 minutes so far in front of another big crowd,” Baier said Tuesday evening. “We brought you his speech in Lansing, Michigan, live earlier today. We also brought you live speeches from Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE in both Warm Springs and Atlanta, Georgia, and former president Obama’s speech in Orlando, Florida. All of those carried live on Fox News Channel earlier today.”

“It’s what we do to cover an important election fairly,” Baier continued. “Fair, balanced, and unafraid. We are seven days from election night. We promise we are going to cover it all fairly and get in the news around the world in between the fast-moving political developments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News carried campaign speeches from Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Obama on Tuesday. The president posted his criticism on Twitter as his predecessor was speaking.

“The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews,” Trump wrote to his more than 87 million followers. “They are a whole different deal. Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere!”

The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews. They are a whole different deal. Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Fox News was the only major network to carry the speeches from Trump, Biden and Obama live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

