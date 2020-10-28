https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-girl-scouts-apologize-after-recognizing-amy-coney-barrett-for-becoming-5th-woman-on-supreme-court

Girl Scouts of the USA organization has issued an apology after receiving backlash for publicly congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett for becoming the fifth woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States.

What are the details?

On Wednesday, the group tweeted portraits of all the women who have been chosen to sit on America’s highest court, writing, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.”

Then, the post was removed.

The Girl Scouts explained in a subsequent message, “Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.”

They added, “Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

The group also quietly deleted a follow-up tweet that read, “Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. If you would like to debate partisan politics—keep scrolling.”

The confirmation of Justice Barrett has been a highly contentious political issue in the U.S., as Democrats protested Republicans’ move to press forward and confirm President Donald Trump’s pick ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

It appears the Girl Scouts are now taking heat from both sides. However, the Girl Scouts maintain tweets honoring the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Because the original tweet recognizing Barrett has been deleted, TheBlaze is unable to report on the criticism directly to the post.. But the Girl Scouts were lambasted for giving in to the mob and removing their post honoring the newest female justice.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s response best represented the folks protesting the group for taking down its nod to Barrett.

She tweeted, “This is pathetic @girlscouts. It’s not ‘partisan’ to generically congratulate the 5th woman ever to join the High Court. It’s patriotic. Taking your tweet down *is* partisan, however, and a real disappointment.”

