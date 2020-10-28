https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/going-viral-president-trump-invites-young-youtube-stars-stage-dance-arizona-rally-video/

President Trump held two massive rallies in Arizona on Wednesday with just 6 days until Election Day.

The President invited a few young YouTube stars on stage to dance to YMCA after his Phoenix rally.

The young men known as the “Nelk Boys” (originally from Canada) were dressed in suits and red MAGA hats.

The Nelk Boys are known for prank videos and they have nearly 6 million YouTube subscribers — the video of these guys dancing with President Trump is going viral.

President Trump pointed to Nelk Boys and invited them up on stage to dance.

President Trump knows how to have fun unlike angry Joe Biden and his “dark winter’ and doom and gloom.

Notice Trump’s handshake at the end!

WATCH:

