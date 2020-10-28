https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/28/google-confirms-theres-no-ignoring-plausible-deniability-n271128
About The Author
Related Posts
Oh My: Biden Has No Idea How Long Trump Has Been President
October 13, 2020
Oops: AOC Says Quiet Part out Loud About Joe Biden as a Trojan Horse, Trump Campaign Takes Notice
September 17, 2020
Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier Is Ready To Declare A Mistrial Before Impeachment Even Goes To Senate
December 17, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy