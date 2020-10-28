https://www.dailywire.com/news/harry-styles-if-i-could-vote-in-america-id-vote-for-joe-biden

Pop star Harry Styles may not be an American citizen, but if he were, he’d cast his vote for Joe Biden in the name of “kindness.”

“If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” Styles tweeted to his 35 million followers.

Styles retweeted a post from former Vice President Joe Biden that said, “You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better. If you elect me, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

Styles previously endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd and regretted his white privilege. He also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help bail out arrested protesters, some of whom had incited riots.

“I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white,” he tweeted in May. “Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting.”

“I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER,” he added.

Styles is just one of many pop singers that have come out against President Donald Trump in favor of Biden. This past weekend, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish said that the world is dying and “Trump is the worst.”

“Please, vote people. We have 10 days til this election. It is is so important that you vote, especially if you’re young, because we’re the ones with futures — unless you don’t vote and we all die,” she said during a concert live stream. “But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can. I voted last week… We’ve gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst.”

In early October, pop star Taylor Swift also endorsed Joe Biden as the “change we need most.”

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Under a Biden/Harris administration, Swift said that “America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also endorsed Joe Biden alongside her husband Alex Rodriguez.

“For me, it’s unifying the nation again, you know. Getting rid of this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know, it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay,” said Lopez. “That, to me, is really sad ‘cause it’s not the country I believe that I grew up in.”

